GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The storm that tore through northeast Wisconsin on June 15 left so many homes without power but a local shelter is doing what it can to help those in need.

The New Community Shelter in Green Bay is opening up its doors to provide even more help to the community. In addition to the shelter’s nightly free dinner, it will also be providing free lunch for those who may still be without electricity.

The free lunch will be provided Friday, June 17, and Monday, June 20.

If you are in need of a hot meal, the shelter will be serving lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and you have the option to either dine-in or take the meal home.

For more information about the New Community Shelter, you can find out more here.