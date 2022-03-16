ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A condominium complex has been proposed for the village of Ashwaubenon on Tuesday.

According to a release, Barsan Corporation is proposing the construction of an 84-unit, 12 story condominium that would be located on the corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way.

The building would stand 137 feet tall, 92,136 square feet wide, and would offer a swimming pool alongside an outdoor fireplace and tiki bar to condo owners.

Officials say the condos will be available for presale on April 1. If approved, construction is planned to begin in the fall of 2022 with completion in the spring of 2024. Exact dates may vary depending on pre-sales and pre-leasing.

Pricing starts at $275,000 and gradually increases to $1,300,000.

