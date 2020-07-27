New Deputy Police Chief in Menasha, current highest ranking female

MENASHA, Wis.(WFRV)- Angela Hanchek is now the highest ranking female, as the new Deputy Police Chief for the Menasha Police Department. Hanchek says that she stands on the shoulders of retired Operations Lieutenant Sue Wisneski, who previously held the title of highest ranking female in the department.

Hanchek has been with the Menasha Police Department for 19-years and says that she enjoys her career. ” There is a good balance between helping the community, and the people that you are surrounded by,” said Hanchek. Over the years she has promoted a few times, including field trainer, officer in charge, sensitive crime investigator, crisis intervention team, and patrol lieutenant. “Right from the start, I knew that Deputy Chief Hanchek would be right there at the top,” said Nick Oleszak Public Information Officer for the department. Oleszak has been with Menasha for 25-years and recalls when Hanchek started.

During a recent city council meeting, Menasha Police Chief Styka said, “Angie is one of those that has the utmost respect from our employees, and I think that she’ll really be the one to help us make our employees feel wanted and loved and keep a long career here.” She currently maintains the departments accreditation status through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group.

“We are a medium size agency, and it’s the people that I work with every day that are amazing,” said Hanchek, who will be a part of the new hiring process going forward. “Be who you are, don’t try and mimic any other officer,” said Hanchek when asked what she often tells new employees that join the force. What Deputy Chief Hanchek is looking forward to the most is being able to spend more time with her family now that she has a “regular” schedule.