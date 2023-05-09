FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have released more information on the Fond du Lac homicide that happened on May 7.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the Maplewood Commons homicide investigation is still ongoing and is ‘very’ active. ‘Significant’ developments and new information has come from interviews, tips and video recordings.

Both the 18-year-old man and 49-year-old man have been upgraded to stable condition. 20-year-old Tatyanna PM Zech was previously identified as the victim.

FDLPD first wants to express our sincerest sympathies to the families, friends, and loved ones of Tatyanna Zech stemming from this senseless tragedy. The impact of this tragedy is far reaching. Both the 18-year-old male and 49-year-old male have been upgraded to stable condition this morning. Fond du Lac Police Department

A request has been submitted to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for nationwide arrest warrants for Antonio K. Johnston and Prise E. Larry Jr.

Authorities have learned that the 49-year-old victim was not connected with the shooting. He was reportedly sleeping upstairs when a stray bullet hit him and critically injured him. His 18-year-old son was also in the apartment and a stray bullet grazed his leg.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-322-3721.