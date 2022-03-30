TOWN OF RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, March 25 and has released the latest information/evidence they have found so far.

The shooting first happened around 4:00 p.m. Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a storage unit facility on Oak Avenue in the Town of Richmond.

The deputy says they saw a man shoot a woman and then toward themself, which prompted them to shoot at the man. Officials say gunfire was exchanged between both people.

In the latest release, the DCI confirms the deputy did fire their gun but their initial investigation shows the man killed himself.

The man and woman died at the scene and no law enforcement personnel were injured.