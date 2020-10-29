New details released after two killed in Marinette County last week

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Investigators have identified those involved in an officer-involved shooting in Marinette County last week.

The Marinette County Sherrif’s Office says the incident began just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. when authorities responded to reports of a possible homicide and location of a suspect at a home in Goodman.

In the home, 62-year-old Richard Gibbs of Milwaukee was found dead. The suspect allegedly fled the home by vehicle.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says authorities followed the fleeing vehicle and, when it came to a stop, the driver exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at law enforcement.

Investigators say law enforcement fired at and struck the individual, who has been identified as 62-year-old John Lipski of Milwaukee. Lipski succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to law enforcement, Gibbs and Lipski were known to each other and Lipski did perpetrate the murder of Gibbs.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved law enforcement from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy

The involved officers are:

Lieutenant Barry Degnitz, 27 years in law enforcement

Deputy Sheriff Jesse Parker, 19 years in law enforcement

Deputy Sheriff Patrick Callahan, 4 years in law enforcement

Deputy Sheriff Dave Oginski, 15 years in law enforcement

Deputy Sheriff Steve Schmidt, 12 years in law enforcement

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Gibbs.

DCI is investigating the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Lipski. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigations are ongoing and no further information is available.

Latest Stories