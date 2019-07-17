New Development planned for Downtown Appleton’s west side

APPLETON, Wisc. – Three buildings on West College Avenue in Appleton may soon be demolished to make way for a new four story mixed use development. The new building would include twenty residential apartments and close to ten thousand square feet of ground floor retail.

“There’s opportunity there so we’re thrilled to see this one happening on West College Avenue” said Appleton’s Director of Community & Economic Development Karen Harkness.

A group of 10 investors calling themselves the Block 800 group announced the plan this week. “Most of us didn’t even know each other before the deal got put together so it’s been kind of a grass roots type project” stated Kip Golden – Executive Vice President & Co-owner of CR Structures Group. “We all want to be a part of this community and invest in this community and we thought that these buildings were the best way to do that.” says Golden.

The Block 800 project goes before the City Planning Committee Wednesday, July 17th and then the City Council the following week. If the project is approved, demolition would begin by early September and a completion date for the project is set for late summer of 2020.