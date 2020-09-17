New drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opening across Northeast Wisconsin

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – CVS Health is doubling its drive-thru COVID-19 test sites to more than 4,000 across the U.S., including seven locations across Northeast Wisconsin that will open on Sept. 18.

The three new locations are among 19 opening in Wisconsin. Across the state, 33 CVS Health locations are offering COVID-19 testing.

The new locations across Northeast Wisconsin are:

800 Main Avenue, De Pere

2222 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay

1561 West Mason Street, Green Bay

701 East Reed Avenue, Manitowoc

1485 Oneida Street, Menasha

901 South Green Bay Road, Neenah

1736 West 9th Avenue, Oshkosh

In addition to opening new locations, CVS Health has expanded testing to include children ages 12-years-old and older. Testing is offered to insured and uninsured patients with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

Here is a list of CVS COVID-19 testing sites opening on Sept. 18:

CVS Pharmacy, 1063 4th Street, Beloit, WI 53511

CVS Pharmacy, 17165 Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005

CVS Pharmacy, 605 W Cottage Grove Rd, Cottage Grove, WI 53527

CVS Pharmacy, 800 Main Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115

CVS Pharmacy, 2222 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

CVS Pharmacy, 1561 West Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54303

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545

CVS Pharmacy, 2207 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143

CVS Pharmacy, 3726 North 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140

CVS Pharmacy, 701 East Reed Avenue, Manitowoc, WI 54220

CVS Pharmacy, 1485 Oneida Street, Menasha, WI 54952

CVS Pharmacy, 7550 West Perkins PlaceMilwaukee, WI 53216

CVS Pharmacy, 3030 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209

CVS Pharmacy, 901 South Green Bay Road, Neenah, WI 54956

CVS Pharmacy, 1736 West 9th Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54902

CVS Pharmacy, 2631 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

CVS Pharmacy, 102 Central Bridge Street, Wausau, WI 54401

CVS Pharmacy, 7520 West Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

CVS Pharmacy, 7552 West Oklahoma, West Allis, WI 53219

Here are locations already open:

CVS Pharmacy, 2149 Prairie Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511

CVS Pharmacy, 5740 South Packard Avenue, Cudahy, WI 53110

CVS Pharmacy, 5220 West Rawson Avenue, Franklin, WI 53132

CVS Pharmacy, 3710 57th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144

CVS Pharmacy, 930 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705

CVS Pharmacy, N 83 W 15550 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

CVS Pharmacy, 1650 Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

CVS Pharmacy, 1316 West Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53204

CVS Pharmacy, 3860 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53221

CVS Pharmacy, 2135 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

CVS Pharmacy, 3915 Durand Avenue, Racine, WI 53405

CVS Pharmacy, 1108 N 14th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081

CVS Pharmacy, 1130 West Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189

