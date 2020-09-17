New drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opening across Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – CVS Health is doubling its drive-thru COVID-19 test sites to more than 4,000 across the U.S., including seven locations across Northeast Wisconsin that will open on Sept. 18.
The three new locations are among 19 opening in Wisconsin. Across the state, 33 CVS Health locations are offering COVID-19 testing.
The new locations across Northeast Wisconsin are:
- 800 Main Avenue, De Pere
- 2222 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay
- 1561 West Mason Street, Green Bay
- 701 East Reed Avenue, Manitowoc
- 1485 Oneida Street, Menasha
- 901 South Green Bay Road, Neenah
- 1736 West 9th Avenue, Oshkosh
In addition to opening new locations, CVS Health has expanded testing to include children ages 12-years-old and older. Testing is offered to insured and uninsured patients with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
Here is a list of CVS COVID-19 testing sites opening on Sept. 18:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1063 4th Street, Beloit, WI 53511
- CVS Pharmacy, 17165 Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005
- CVS Pharmacy, 605 W Cottage Grove Rd, Cottage Grove, WI 53527
- CVS Pharmacy, 800 Main Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115
- CVS Pharmacy, 2222 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301
- CVS Pharmacy, 1561 West Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54303
- CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545
- CVS Pharmacy, 2207 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143
- CVS Pharmacy, 3726 North 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140
- CVS Pharmacy, 701 East Reed Avenue, Manitowoc, WI 54220
- CVS Pharmacy, 1485 Oneida Street, Menasha, WI 54952
- CVS Pharmacy, 7550 West Perkins PlaceMilwaukee, WI 53216
- CVS Pharmacy, 3030 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209
- CVS Pharmacy, 901 South Green Bay Road, Neenah, WI 54956
- CVS Pharmacy, 1736 West 9th Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54902
- CVS Pharmacy, 2631 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880
- CVS Pharmacy, 102 Central Bridge Street, Wausau, WI 54401
- CVS Pharmacy, 7520 West Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
- CVS Pharmacy, 7552 West Oklahoma, West Allis, WI 53219
Here are locations already open:
- CVS Pharmacy, 2149 Prairie Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511
- CVS Pharmacy, 5740 South Packard Avenue, Cudahy, WI 53110
- CVS Pharmacy, 5220 West Rawson Avenue, Franklin, WI 53132
- CVS Pharmacy, 3710 57th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144
- CVS Pharmacy, 930 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
- CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705
- CVS Pharmacy, N 83 W 15550 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- CVS Pharmacy, 1650 Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- CVS Pharmacy, 1316 West Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53204
- CVS Pharmacy, 3860 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53221
- CVS Pharmacy, 2135 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072
- CVS Pharmacy, 3915 Durand Avenue, Racine, WI 53405
- CVS Pharmacy, 1108 N 14th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081
- CVS Pharmacy, 1130 West Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189
