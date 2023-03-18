NEW DUBLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands gathered to show their Saint Patrick’s Day spirit at New Dublin’s Irish fest. Those attending say they would not dare miss it.

“I always love a little leprechaun action, party, and beer, we just want to party and have fun, that’s what we’re looking for, we are in Wisconsin, good people, good cheese, good time, absolutely,” stated Cole Evers.

The festival features live music and a huge Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Organizers say the event brings millions of dollars to the area.

“We plan year-round for this festival; it brings quite a bit of revenue to this area and we’re proud to donate back to our community, so this festival is not just for the club it is for everybody,” said Ryan Lanning president of shamrock club New Dublin.

Lanning says Irish fest is their largest event in the city.

“It’s a lot of fun food and drink and bands and Irish vendors selling Irish merchandise, the parade is a ton of fun, it is just a lot of fun a lot of variety,” stated Lanning.

The event is expected to bring even more people to town next year.