NEW DUBLIN, Wis. (WFRV)-By the luck of the Irish, the New Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Fest were back after getting canceled the last two years because of COVID-19.

A big development for John McNamara who has been coming up to New Dublin from Kansasville in Racine County for over 60 years to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This year he is here with his family.

“You have people smiling everywhere here, it’s a great feeling,” said McNamara.



Organizers had to cancel the festivities, which include a parade and large entertainment tent with Irish bands, drinks, and food, in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. In 2020, organizers tried to reschedule the events for September but were unable to hold them then as well because of the pandemic.

In 2021, they were able to host some of the events that they usually do during St. Patrick’s Day week but were unable to hold the ones that draw large crowds like the parade and Irish Fest.

“Everywhere we’ve gone people have been excited about it and it’s great to have the festival back,” said Ryan Lanning who is the president of the Shamrock Club of New Dublin which is the organization that organizes all these activities.

The parade, which organizers say is the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in Wisconsin, drew about 80 floats. It’s the 38th year this parade has happened in New Dublin.

“You get to see people you don’t normally see and you got the Irish music and it’s just a fun event for everyone,” said Carol Herminath from Appleton who attended the event on Saturday.

The whole event includes a week’s worth of activities beginning with a group of leprechauns changing the ‘Welcome to New London’ sign on the edge of town to ‘Welcome to New Dublin.’