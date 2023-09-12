GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A common theme with the Green Bay Packers season is all things new. New quarterback, new receivers, new era, and now a new community mural bringing fans together to create new art.

Zane Statz, the co-founder, creator, and painter of the Packer Fence, held a press conference on Tuesday to introduce the annual mural, where he will paint half of it, and the community will help paint the other half.

This year’s installation will be made possible by BayCare Clinic, who will be covering the costs of all fence and paint supplies for the 70-foot long and six-foot high mural. Additionally, BayCare Clinic will be donating $2,000 to the NEW Community Shelter.

“The NEW Community Shelter organization is honored to partner with BayCare Clinic and artist Zane Statz for such a unique project,” said Terri Refsguard, CEO of the NEW Community Shelter. “BayCare Clinic always seems to be in the forefront when it comes to bringing our community together for a good cause.”

Additionally, Refsguard said that it’s a privilege and an honor to work alongside Statz, and she, along with the entire NEW Community Shelter, is energized to be a part of the new tradition.

BayCare Clinic is equally excited to take part in the community mural. Michael Schmidt, the director of marketing for BayCare Clinic, is looking forward to the benefits everyone will get from the community event.

“I am truly excited about the incredible opportunity for BayCare Clinic to collaborate with the immensely talented local muralist, Zane,” said Schmidt. “Our partnership to create a stunning public art piece celebrating the Green Bay Packers not only symbolizes our community’s unwavering passion for sports but also reflects our commitment to giving back.”

Statz plans on painting his half of the fence on September 21 and 22 while having the community come out and help on Saturday, September 23, the day before the Packers home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

All ages are welcome to join, and no sign-up is required to participate. The community painting is expected to commence at 10:00 a.m. and wrap up around 5:00 p.m.