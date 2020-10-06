New Esports Game Lounge makes debut at Edge VR Arcade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Esports entertainment is on the rise as a global phenomenon.

To help satisfy the hungry obsession of gamers in Green Bay, Edge VR Arcade have created a brand new gamers lounge.

The new gamers lounge celebrated its grand opening on Friday, but they’re ready to host gamers, as well as spectators, for the foreseeable future. Following renovation and expansion of their Packerland location, Edge Gamers Lounge is the first and only dedicated esports center in Northeast Wisconsin.

With 16 Xbox stations, 20 premium PC stations with ready-for-competition monitors, and– not to mention– comfortable gaming chairs, Edge VR are more than ready to put their stamp on the esports industry. And with growing numbers comparable with major sporting events, they’ll have to be ready to host the likes of the most experienced to your most novice.

“We don’t want you to feel crammed at all,” says Aaron Gaskins, General Manager at Edge VR Arcade. “We wanted this first to be premium and then the next thing we wanted to do, to really cement ourselves, was we actually do circuits and leagues- we wanted to create a space for the amateur scene.”

Along with their brand-new Gamer’s Lounge, Edge VR also have their VR Arcade where they’ve got some Halloween-themed games. Edge VR Arcade are open Wednesday – Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. They are also open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

You can check them out online right here as well as on Facebook.