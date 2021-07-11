New exhibit at Rahr-West celebrates local artists

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)-For the first time since the pandemic began, the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc is holding in-person events.

Sunday afternoon they debuted a new exhibit showcasing local artists.

Four local artists collaborated on a project called the Manitowoc Cabinet, which is featured prominently in the exhibit.

The artists created the piece in 2018 and showcased it at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend before it came home to Manitowoc starting today.

Patrick Burke carved the detail into the wood. David Carpenter did the painting. The furniture-making couple Randy Sahli, and Julie Gunderson do the cabinetmaking and finishing respectively.

The piece celebrates the long history of craftmanship in the area.

“It explain the narrative of factory workers and trades people in foundries and stuff by designing that into the wood panels,” says Burke.

The artists make the cabinet from reclaimed materials used in local factories.

The exhibit also features additional pieces of arts created by the four artists who teamed up to create the Manitowoc cabinet.



“All four of the artists and artisans have local connections so we wanted to use this cabinet as a springboard to highlight the individual work of these artists and artisans,” says Rahr-West Art Museum Executive Director Greg Vadney.

The exhibit will remain at the Rahr-West Art Museum until September 5.