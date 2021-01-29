New exhibit highlight railroad safety at National Railroad Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few locomotives are making some noise!

It’s part of a new, temporary exhibit that has just pulled into the National Railroad Museum. It’s called ‘Signals and Signs: Railroad Safety’ and, just as the name implies, it highlights railroad safety. But it goes a little bit more beyond that.

A variety of artifacts are on display, dating back as early as the 1800s to modern times. Most are visual but some also use the sense of touch, with the Strong Arm pulley being a prime example of that.

Those items on display are an assortment of donations received by the museum throughout the years. The premise behind the exhibit is to showcase the history of railroad safety from its beginning to modern times.

‘Signals and Signs’ opens Saturday, January 30 at the National Railroad Museum. You can find more information online right here as well as on the museum’s Facebook page.