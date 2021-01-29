GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

New exhibit highlight railroad safety at National Railroad Museum

Local News

'Signals and Signs: Railroad Safety' opening Saturday, January 30

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few locomotives are making some noise!

It’s part of a new, temporary exhibit that has just pulled into the National Railroad Museum. It’s called ‘Signals and Signs: Railroad Safety’ and, just as the name implies, it highlights railroad safety. But it goes a little bit more beyond that.

A variety of artifacts are on display, dating back as early as the 1800s to modern times. Most are visual but some also use the sense of touch, with the Strong Arm pulley being a prime example of that.

Those items on display are an assortment of donations received by the museum throughout the years. The premise behind the exhibit is to showcase the history of railroad safety from its beginning to modern times.

‘Signals and Signs’ opens Saturday, January 30 at the National Railroad Museum. You can find more information online right here as well as on the museum’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom girls clinch NEC, Bonduel stays perfect

Matt Erickson back as Timber Rattlers manager for 2021

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks