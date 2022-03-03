APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trout Museum of Art in Appleton has a new exhibit that pays tribute to a former CEO who helped grow a small local carpentry shop into a national leader in construction.

According to the museum’s website, the Boldt Company began as a small shop in 1889 near downtown Appleton and, throughout the years, rose to become a national leader – building hospitals, schools, power plants, and community icons.

The museum is highlighting Oscar Boldt, who is broadly recognized as the man who helped grow the company from a handful of employees to the national leader in architecture, sustainability, and design.

“He was a part of the Performing Art Center. He did our renovation here a number of years ago. They built the Kimberly Clark building and the Fox Cities building so he was really a part of transforming the look of Appleton and the Fox Cities,” said Ashley Acker, the Marketing Manager at the museum.

What you can expect

The exhibit will feature artifacts, history, and 19 incredible photographs commissioned of significant Boldt projects.

Organizers say 14 photographers across Wisconsin and Illinois were asked to catalog a building or project. All creative decisions beyond the building were up to the artists.

GROUNDBREAKING | Oscar C. Boldt Tribute Exhibition at Trout Museum of Art in Appleton (March 2022).

GROUNDBREAKING | Oscar C. Boldt Tribute Exhibition at Trout Museum of Art in Appleton (March 2022).

GROUNDBREAKING | Oscar C. Boldt Tribute Exhibition at Trout Museum of Art in Appleton (March 2022).

Kristine Hinrichs is a Milwaukee-based photographer that traveled to Madison twice to capture the Charter Avenue Heating and Cooling Plant on the UW-Madison campus.

“Philanthropy is such an important part of every community and it’s important to honor it and recognize it. And in this way I think it’s important to show the beauty in everyday items if people will look for it,” she explained.

Featured projects include The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Lawrence University, the 222 Building in Downtown Appleton, and the Trout Museum of Art renovation.

The exhibit is scheduled to run until May 15.