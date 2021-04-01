New exhibit to open at Plymouth Arts Center

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new exhibition by the Water’s Edge Artists will open on April 2, and run through April 30.

According to officials, the Water’s Edge Artists exhibit will be a Tribute in Honor of Kitty Lynne Klich. The show will be displayed in Gallery 110 North from April 2 to April 30.

An opening reception will be on Friday, April 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and live music entertainment will be present.



Water’s Edge Artists – Painters for Preservation – is an alliance of plein air artists dedicated to artistically recording historic, endangered or threatened places. WEA’s mission is accomplished by contributing portions of the sales of their artwork to organizations that support watersheds and historical sites.

“Kitty was a generous teacher, who was instrumental in my development as an artist. She led WEA on a progressive and focused path by reaching out to other organizations for paint-outs and events, working tirelessly and unselfishly to organize and promote additional opportunities that benefited artists and her community,” says Dan Rizzi, WEA’s current President.