New exhibits, faces on display at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you happen to head down to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, you might see some new faces!

It’s one of the most educational and enjoyable things you can do with the family. Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is open and has added some new faces just in time for summer. The sanctuary is still open at this time, with their trails and a few exhibits on display, but they are also still taking in injured animals or those that have been separated from their parents.

“We have a lot of different animals here at the Wildlife Sanctuary that, right now, we’re showing on social media just because the buildings are closed,” says Lori Bankson, Curator of Animals at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. “But we’ve also just reopened our porcupine exhibit so we have a brand new porcupine out there and then we also have some new birds that are out on exhibit as well in the raptor area- so a lot of great stuff going on.”

Bay Beach is also accepting donations at this time, asking for bleach, baby wipes and laundry detergent. Management says they hope to have the observation building reopened by mid July.

The sanctuary is open daily from 8 – 4:30 p.m. You can find more information about Bay Beach online right here as well as heading over to their Facebook page.