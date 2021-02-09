New exhibits highlighting culture and history at the Neville Public Museum

"Reviving Traditional Arts of the Oneida" and "Under the Surface" now on display

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New material, both artistic and historic, is making its way to a museum near you!

The Neville Public Museum will be the hosts of three, fresh exhibits celebrating the arts and local history. New to the museum is “Reviving Traditional Arts of the Oneida,” which is highlighting the cultural history among the Oneida people.

This exhibit is a partnership between the Oneida Nation Arts Program, the Oneida Nation Museum, and the Neville. The exhibit highlights the cultural legacy of basketry, pottery, and silverwork among the Oneida people. It showcases different aspects of these art forms among broader Haudenosaunee artists. The exhibit encourages the renewed interest in Native arts and culture in Northeast Wisconsin.

To put it in the Oneida language, Tetwátlatstá (day-dwa-tlats-staa), “We are going over it again.” The exhibit will be on display through June 13, 2021.

Under the Surface: A Photographic Journey of Hope and Healing Water has the power to heal and restore. This power is on display in an exhibit of images created in a therapeutic program for young people struggling with mental health issues.

The twenty-nine underwater images were taken by clients in a residential treatment program called Northwest Passage, which is based in Webster, Wisconsin. In addition to photographs, students wrote stories and poetry describing their experiences or feelings about the images.

The result is a powerful exhibit on the healing potential of the natural world. This exhibit is on loan from the Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute. Under the Surface: A Photographic Journey of Hope and Healing will be on display from February 2 through May 23, 2021.

You can find more information about the museum and current exhibits online right here. You can also check them out on their Facebook page.