New exhibits on display at the National Railroad Museum as facility reopens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All aboard- the National Railroad Museum is back and better than ever!

It’s time to be all aboard for some summer fun at the only place where you can check out some of the world’s largest locomotives that used to travel across the country. The National Railroad Museum is open again for business after having to temporarily close their doors during the pandemic.

Despite being closed, management have been busy working behind-the-scenes. A new front lobby was recently constructed, as well as a new theater that is planned to be opened later this year. One of the new exhibits on display is ‘The Passenger Experience’- a collection of relics from the railroad’s heydays of the ’40s and ’50s.

“We would, ideally, prefer them to book in advance,” says Jan Padron, Marketing Communications Director at National Railroad Museum. “The other thing is if you are sick, please stay home. That’s the big key we’re encouraging as well but we want you to come out, we’re doing everything we can to make it a safe experience. It’s still a fun and educational one here at the railroad museum.”

This August, they’ll be hosting Paw Patrol Paw Palooza along with the Children’s Museum, offering up some dunk tank fun as well as train rides. Management is asking that those visitors book their tickets in advance online before arriving at the museum.

