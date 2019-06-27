New Ferris Wheel at Bay Beach opening July 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The grand opening of the new Ferris Wheel at Bay Beach Amusement Park is sent for the 4th of July.

Bay Beach says the ride will cost three tickets, $.75 each, per rider. The wheel will open at 11 a.m.

The new ride is 100 feet tall and includes 20 Gondolas, which can seat almost 120 riders. It is also wheelchair accessible.

Bay Beach is offering the chance for those who purchase a special ticket to be one of the first 600 people on the new Ferris Wheel. Local 5 Live’s Lisa Malak will be attending the event.

