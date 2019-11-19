New film focuses on officer involved shooting at Eagle Nation Cycles

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A new docudrama called “The Fifty Million Dollar Bullet” will be filmed, in part, at the site of a deadly armed standoff between Neenah Police and Brian Flatoff at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah.

On December 5th, 2015 police were called to the location where Flatoff was holding three hostages inside.

One of the hostages, Michael Funk was killed by Neenah Police officers after escaping out a back door and Flatoff was eventually taken into custody and sentenced to prison.

The officers involved were cleared of any criminal wrong-doing in 2018 and the multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by Funk’s widow was also dismissed.

Independent film producer David Starr hopes to begin initial filming by summer of 2020.