New food truck for ADRC will be 1st in Wisconsin, 1 of 5 in U.S.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A new food truck currently being designed and built for the Aging and Disability Resource Center in downtown Green Bay will be a first for Wisconsin — and one of only five in the U.S.

“We know we are giving individuals who historically did not have an opportunity to be a part of the workforce purpose,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

The truck is building on the success of the Gounded Cafe, which opened three years ago. In 2020, the center added a walk-up window.

“We thought, what better, than to actually bring this out into the community with other food trucks,” said center director Devon Christianson. “It felt like there was a gap in the community we could fill.”

The truck is still in its design stages, but the center said it will have a nod to the artwork and mural that’s on the side of the building at its downtown Green Bay location.

“This is just going to expand (our) work. And I think as more and more people realize about us and start sharing stories, we’re going to see that we can make a change, that people can make a change,” said board chair Randy Johnson.

While Wisconsin loves its fried foods, the truck plans to offer healthier options. ADRC says they plan to hire some part-time staff to help run the truck. They’re also excited to be one of the first in the country to chart new territory.

“This $100,000 (grant) that we will be receiving is going to go a really long way,” Streckenbach said.

The truck also serving up much more than food.

“We’re going to serve stories, we’re going to serve stories of hope, stories of what they can do if they come to the ADRC and find the services that we provide,” said Johnson.

The truck is expected to be finished in spring 2022.