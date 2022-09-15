NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A company headquartered in Brown County is getting sued over the alleged retaliation firing of a female employee.

The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Dental Health Products (DHP), violated federal law. DHP is headquartered in New Franken.

The alleged violation is when DHP fired a sales representative based in Texas because she reportedly made a complaint to human resources regarding sex-based discrimination and harassment. The employee made a written complaint alleging that her manager was discriminating against her because of her sex.

The lawsuit says the manager reassigned her clients to a male salesperson. The woman also said the employer was creating a ‘very’ hostile work environment.

DHP reportedly fired the woman less than one day later, which the EEOC said was in retaliation for opposing what she believed to be unlawful discrimination.

The EEOC is reportedly seeking back pay, compensatory and punitive damages and appropriate injunctive relief to prevent similar discriminatory practices in the future.

“A manager may not fire, demote, harass or otherwise retaliate against an individual for filing a complaint of discrimination, participating in a discrimination proceeding, or otherwise opposing discrimination based on sex,” said Philip Moss, a trial attorney with the EEOC’s San Antonio Field Office.

More information regarding retaliation can be found here.

Local 5 did reach out to DHP, but as of this time has not heard back.