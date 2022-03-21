TOWN OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The New Franken Fire Department is responding to a house fire that has broken out in the Town of Green Bay on Monday.

The fire is around the 6000 block of Sturgeon Bay Road near Dyckesville. The fire department is being assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Denmark Fire Department.

Sturgeon Bay Road is currently closed from Bay Meadow Terrace to County Line Road.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the fire is spreading to a garage but report everyone got out safely.

Local 5 will update this when more details are available.