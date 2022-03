SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – New Franken Fire Department is responding to a fire that erupted in a home on Thursday afternoon.

Crews are responding to a fire in a home located at the 2400 block of Maloney Road in the Town of Scott.

No one was home at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Local 5 is on the scene and will be providing updates to this story as it progresses.