New Green Bay Packaging paper mill starts production

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After breaking ground two and a half years ago, Green Bay Packaging produced the first reel of paper at its new paper mill.

According to officials, the construction of the new Green Bay Mill will preserve more than 1,100 Green Bay Packaging jobs across Brown County and over 1,500 jobs in Wisconsin.

“These are exciting times at Green Bay Packaging as we ramp up production on our new paper machine. This is the single biggest project in our company’s history, and It certainly would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our internal people and our many partners and suppliers working together to turn this dream into reality,” commented Will Kress, Chairman and CEO of Green Bay Packaging.

The first reel of paper was prodcued on March 11.

Neenah-based Miron Construction served as the general contractor for the project of the new mill.

“The team, led by Matt Szymanski, has done an outstanding job bringing this project in on-time. “This complex and intense project was completed on time and will play a significant role in the future of Green Bay Packaging. The entire team did an outstanding job,” says Bryan Hollenbach, Executive Vice President of Green Bay Packaging.

Reportedly over 2.4 million labor hours were worked to complete the project.