New Green Bay YWCA Executive Director Amy Schaeuble excited to start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The YWCA in Green Bay has a new executive director, Amy Schaeuble, who is excited to get to work growing the organization.

“I am thrilled and excited to continue and grow the great work of the YWCA in our community,” said Schaeuble. “The YW is one of the nation’s oldest women’s organizations and it’s been in Green Bay for over 100 years. So our mission is dedicated to eliminating racism, social justice programs, the empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls.”

Schaeuble comes to the YWCA with over 20 years of experience most notably from the YMCA right here in Green Bay.

“Green Bay is a melting pot so it gave me a lot of experience and exposure to the needs of our community and our ability to help serve them,” said Schaeuble.

YWCA staff are looking forward to having a fresh face in the building.

Suzanne Whittman, Director of the Women’s Empowerment Center at the YWCA, Green Bay, said, “We’re really excited at the women’s empowerment center to welcome Amy as our leader. We’re hoping she’ll bring some fresh ideas and she’ll support all the programing we do here.”

The YWCA has started some new programs this year.

“We’ve started a couple of new programs. One is called the YWomen Read Book Club and we’re really excited about that,” said Whittman.

The YWCA is also revamping their Tech Girls Program and hoping to reopen their Madison Street Boutique to support women in need of professional clothing.