DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A brand new grief and education center has opened its doors to support individuals or families who have experienced a death.

Unity, a northeast Wisconsin hospice provider, opened up a first-of-its-kind building that is aimed at helping those who are grieving in the community.

Located on Lawrence Drive in De Pere, the new expansion to Unity is in response to the growing demand for grief-related support services from area schools, businesses, and community members.

“The research confirmed what we had suspected. There were unmet grief support needs in our community and Unity had the reputation and expertise to fill the gap,” said Unity’s Executive Director.

Unity Grief and Education Center Room 1

Unity Grief and Education Center Room 2

Unity Grief and Education Center Sign

Unity Grief and Education Center Brochures

Unity Grief and Education Center Children Room

Unity Grief and Education Center

There are several experts at this new location, such as licensed counselors, social workers, and trained volunteers. All these workers will provide one-on-one or family counseling.

The 6,000 square foot building features sever different rooms dedicated to accommodating adults, children, and families. There is also a large room for education and public outreach.

“Unity is proud to open a first-of-its-kind Grief and Education Center for the thousands of children, teens, and adults who experience a death each year,” said Jenny Boeckman, Unity Grief Services Director. “Our Center is a place where grief experiences can be shared and all are given the freedom to grieve in their own way in a warm and welcoming space. The Grief and Education Center features individual and group counseling rooms geared towards children, adults, and families, as well as a large community room for education and public outreach.”

For more information on the new grief and education center, click here.