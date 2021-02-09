FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New high school coming to Kaukauna in 2021

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A new high school will be coming to Kaukauna area in fall of 2021.

According to St. Ignatius Catholic School, they are partnering with Chesterton Schools Network to create St. Ignatius Catholic High School – Chesterton Academy.

St Ignatius Catholic School is located at 220 Doty Street, Kaukauna.

Currently St. Ignatius Catholic School is a preschool through eighth-grade school.

St. Ignatius Catholic School says that free tuition is available for those who qualify, along with affordable tuition and tuition assistance.

“Adding the high school component to our already joyful preschool through eighth-grade culture was a logical extension,” says headmaster, Nathan Vande Hey.

For more information visit their website.

