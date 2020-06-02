New Holstein Aquatic Center to open in July with changes

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – The New Holstein Aquatic Center will be opening for the summer, with some changes in place amid COVID-19.

According to a post on the Aquatic Center’s Facebook page, they’ll open on July 1 at noon and be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday through the summer.

Unlike previous summers, the Aquatic Center will not offer swim lessons, preschool lessons, or water aerobics due to social distancing recommendations. The slides, locker rooms, and concession stands will also not open this summer.

