NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – One teenager is dead and two others were injured in a Thursday morning accident that happened in Calumet County.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 14 around 7:30 a.m., authorities were notified of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Foundry Road and Plymouth Trail in New Holstein. The investigation showed that a sedan with two people hit another sedan with one occupant.

The two vehicles reportedly ended up going into the ditch. Officials say that the sedan driver with two occupants, died of her injuries at the scene.

Below is a breakdown of everyone involved, according to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office:

Sedan with two people Driver 16-year-old girl from Town of New Holstein Died at the scene Passenger 16-year-old boy from Town of New Holstein Sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Sedan with one person Driver 16-year-old boy from City of New Holstein Sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries



Officials say that the girl who died attended New Holstein High School and that counselors are at the school district to help anyone.

The incident is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.