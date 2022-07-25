NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.

According to a release, first responders found the New Holstein man trapped inside a burning vehicle when they arrived and were able to rescue him.

The 42-year-old was airlifted by ThedaStar and deputies explain he is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman from Sheboygan, was arrested for “Causing Injury While Operating While under the Influence.”

Besides alcohol, the office reports speed is also believed to be a factor in the crash and it’s being investigated with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The names of the two involved are not being released at this time.