NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – The New Holstein Police Department is no longer offering DMV transactions after they determined they were losing money.

The New Holstein Police Department posted on Facebook that they made the decision to end all DMV transactions at the police department. The following transactions were provided as examples:

Vehicle registration

Plate renewals

Plate transfers

Anything else related to any DMV processing

Officials say that the decision was made following a cost analysis was done. It showed that the city was losing money over several years from this service.

In addition to money, the department said the amount of time dedicated to this service increased significantly over the past couple of years. This reportedly took time away from other duties, and the department fell behind in its daily operations.

I can understand this may not be a very popular decision with some citizens. However with being transparent, I wanted to make sure our citizens knew why the service was ending rather than simply ending it and not notifying our community. Eric Fisher – New Holstein Chief of Police

Officials say they will continue to evaluate all parts of the police department to be most cost-effective and efficient. No additional information was provided.