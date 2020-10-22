New Holstein tables police consolidation

The New Holstein City Council tabled the proposal to consolidate the police department with the Calumet County Sheriff Department on Wednesday.

According to Mayor Jeffrey Hebl they decided to put the breaks on the proposal after listening to community feedback. He says he heard from neighboring officials on how to manage with the consolidation but decided now was not the right time to do so.

Members of the community voiced concern and disagreement with the consolidation effort but were relieved to hear it was being tabled.

Laurie Anhalt said, “I appreciate the alderman listening to us and having the hearing last week and making the decision to table it right now. It’s a small victory.”

Anhalt said she felt strongly about the proposal from the beginning, “My initial thought was shock, kinda disappointment, a little of fear, fearful of what’s to come. I was raised in this city I’ve been here all my life and I’ve always had a safe feeling having our own department in our city.”

Mayor Jeff Hebl explained they could table it this year because they can manage financially but they may come back to it in the future.

“I think this time next year we will have a better idea of where we are at locally, state and federally by that time next year we may have to do something or we may be able to status quo but at this point, we have some breathing room in our budget but next year this time we may not,” said Hebel.

The Mayor says the council will continue to talk with Calumet County officials on alternative policing options in the future.