New Holstein to vote on police consolidation proposal on May 19

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of New Holstein is once again considering a proposal to consolidate the New Holstein Police Department with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say this would save the city money in the long run.

Opponents of the proposal want to keep the dedicated police force in New Holstein.

The City Council discussed the matter at lengths in closed and open sessions.

Jeffrey Roemer, a Public Safety Manager, McMahon Associates presented a consolidation proposal at the meeting.

He said “They [the Sheriff’s Department] would cover all the labor, benefits, squad cars, all of that, they would all be part of the agreement. They would still function out of here, they would still say New Holstein, it just would be Sheriff’s Department officers staffing those cars.

John Young, a member of a Citizen Action Group opposing the consolidation effort, said “I am very grateful to be part of a very bipartisan, powerful group that organized, spoke up and did a lot of canvasing to really present some facts to tell the alderman they’re not listening.”

The city is planning on voting on the proposal on May 19th with an intended start date of June 1st.

Alternative plans will also be presented on May 19th.