New Holstein’s first-ever Habitat for Humanity build halfway done

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – The first-ever Habitat for Humanity build in New Holstein is underway and making great progress.

Construction on this project happens two days a week and is reportedly at the halfway point. The community has helped those working on the projects by providing lunch and drinks.

Amerequip is the lead corporate sponsor and the company’s team members are supplying all of the volunteer labor for the build.

“The entire community has rallied around this first time build in New Holstein,” says Mike VanderZanden, Amerequip president and CEO.

“This build really personifies what’s great about our Fox Valley communities,” says John Weyenberg, president and CEO of the Fox Cities Habitat.

The build is reportedly planned to be completed in late August.

