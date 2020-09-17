NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis., (WFRV)-The mayor of New Holstein is proposing a big change to law enforcement. But he insists it is not defunding of police.

Mayor Jeffrey Hebl believes the best option is to consolidate the New Holstein Police Department with the County Sheriff’s Department in order to save in overhead costs and provide a wider range of services.

Hebl says the population of the city has been going down since the 1990’s. He says they have to come up with a way to cut expenses without losing quality of service.

“I wanted 24 hour coverage, dedicated officers, meaning they were assigned to New Holstein,” Hebl tells Local 5 News. “The officers currently with the New Holstein Police Department would get a square shot with the Sheriff’s Department.”

Hebl says the change would not be noticeable to residents, other than the fact that the uniforms would be different.

“You won’t notice anything,” Hebl insists. “Response times will be the same. The level of service will be the same, if not enhanced. You will have the resources of the entire Sheriff’s Department.”

The mayor estimates it will save taxpayers $1 million over five years.