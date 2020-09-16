New hybrid patrol vehicles in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The Green Bay Police Department has rolled out a few hybrid Ford Explorer patrol vehicles and so far they have been running smoothly. The department is phasing out the Dodge Chargers, for the larger SUV’s for a few reasons. “From what I’ve been told by officers, they like them because they have increased performance over the regular SUV’s,” said Lieutenant Michael Sobieck.

The new hybrid vehicles will save on fuel. Each year, the department has $300 Thousand dollars in the budget for fuel. So far this year, they have used just about half of that. ” I really believe that we will save some money and help the environment as well, ” said Chief Andrew Smith.

The vehicles are still in the “test run phase” right now, which means that any issues that officers encounter with the vehicles will be noted and sent to Ford. So far, so good however which could mean more of these vehicles on a street near you soon.