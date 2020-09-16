GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

New hybrid patrol vehicles in Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The Green Bay Police Department has rolled out a few hybrid Ford Explorer patrol vehicles and so far they have been running smoothly. The department is phasing out the Dodge Chargers, for the larger SUV’s for a few reasons. “From what I’ve been told by officers, they like them because they have increased performance over the regular SUV’s,” said Lieutenant Michael Sobieck.

The new hybrid vehicles will save on fuel. Each year, the department has $300 Thousand dollars in the budget for fuel. So far this year, they have used just about half of that. ” I really believe that we will save some money and help the environment as well, ” said Chief Andrew Smith.

The vehicles are still in the “test run phase” right now, which means that any issues that officers encounter with the vehicles will be noted and sent to Ford. So far, so good however which could mean more of these vehicles on a street near you soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense