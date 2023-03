Allie, photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WTNH) — Is your dog a fan of sweet treats?!

Well, you’re in luck because an ice cream shop just for dogs is now open in Milwaukee.

Salty Paws, serves up sweet treats and baked goods.

Some people are hoping to turn the area around the shop into a “Dog District.” There is currently a proposal for a new dog park, and a brewery is planning to open a pet-friendly tap room.