GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Savor the spice and embrace the taste, a new Indian restaurant is coming to Green Bay’s east side.

The Spices of Green Bay Restaurant and Bar will be taking over the former site of Gipper’s Sports Bar & Grill at 1860 University Avenue, as C.E.O Basudev Adhikari bought the building for $370,000 through his company Spices of Green Bay LLC, according to public records.

On its website, The Spices of Green Bay says they’re priding themselves on being a culinary haven where the vibrant flavors of India and Nepal unite in a tantalizing dance for your tastebuds.

“Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure like no other, where delectable flavors, warm ambiance, and exceptional service await you,” added the restaurant.

The Spices of Green Bay will offer several tasty entrees such as tikka, curry, lamb, mutton, fish, shrimp, and other special dishes. Additionally, they will also offer vegetarian options with several kinds of rice and other dishes such as chow mein and momo.

There is no official opening date for the restaurant, but the owners say that those looking forward to trying one of the few Indian food options on Green Bay’s east side can stay up to date on The Spices of Green Bay’s website and Facebook.