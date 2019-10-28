New indoor golf facility allowing golf lovers to hit the green year-round

Appleton Indoor Golf uses digital simulators to help golfers stay sharp

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new business is allowing customers to play a summer time sport year round.

Appleton Indoor Golf is changing the way golfers tee-off with their golf simulators. Services include golf simulator rental, golf lessons, indoor driving range, club fitting, club repair and a full-service bar.

There are six, state of the art TruGolf Simulators which are great for all skill levels from a beginner to Pro. TruGolf’s simulator accuracy is one of the best in the industry, which gives all key club and ball data including club path and face angle.

Golf leagues will be available three days a week for $20. Simulator rental is $35-$40 per hour for groups of 2 to 8 people. Single player rates are $15-35/hr.

