New indoor shooting range coming to Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9,300 sq. ft indoor shooting range will be making its way to Sturgeon Bay.

According to officials, Bayland Buildings was selected as the general contractor for the project. The new location will be at 1019 Egg Harbor Rd in Sturgeon Bay.

The building was originally an old grocery store that was later changed into a woodworking and painting shop for yacht builders, according to officials. The building will now be redeveloped into an indoor shooting range with a retail sales office, inventory space and a classroom.

Virlee Gunworks says it will bring an interactive indoor shooting range and include sales of new and used firearms and accessories. A shooting range will not be the only thing in the building with a wide variety of firearms training will be offered.

Sturgeon Bay will be the second location for Virlee Gunworks, the original home is in New Franken, and will continue to operate.

“We are a company focused on customer service and offering a wide selection of high-quality products to our customers,” says Scott Virlee.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new construction will be held on Monday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m.

The estimated completion is planned for August 2021, according to officials.