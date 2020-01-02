New initiative aims to recognize Wisconsin businesses helping veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is accepting applications for a new program designed to highlight employers who go above and beyond helping veterans and their families.

The Vets Ready Employer Initiative not only honors businesses who hire veterans but employers that provide additional support, resources, and outreach for their veteran employees.

Companies that apply will be separated into three categories (small, medium, and large) and will either receive a gold and medal certification.

Click this link for more on the Vets Ready Employer Initiative.