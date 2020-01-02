New initiative aims to recognize Wisconsin businesses helping veterans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is accepting applications for a new program designed to highlight employers who go above and beyond helping veterans and their families.

The Vets Ready Employer Initiative not only honors businesses who hire veterans but employers that provide additional support, resources, and outreach for their veteran employees.

Companies that apply will be separated into three categories (small, medium, and large) and will either receive a gold and medal certification.

Click this link for more on the Vets Ready Employer Initiative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories