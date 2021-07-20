New interest in space programs after Branson and Bezos leave earth

OSHKOSH, Wis.(WFRV)- The race to space among billionaires is inspiring local interest. The EAA has a special connection with both Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. Both men were at EAA talking about their interest in heading to Space. Over the last two weeks, both their dreams became reality.

“Both of those gentlemen and their programs have a very close connection to EAA, going back to 2009 Sir Richard Branson was here with then called White Knight Two and now known as VMSE The Mother Ship for his Space tourism project,” said Dick Knapinski EAA Spokesman. Knapinski said Bezos was also at EAA in 2017 talking about his project.

photos courtesy of EAA

Both brief moments will head into history, as among other things teachable moments. “How this starts to get Space competition up again is what we are going to see more of I think,” said Barton Pritzl UW Oshkosh Professor. Pritzl thinks there will be a boost across the world to make space travel happen sooner than later. “I think in the near future we are going to see this Space race grow again in a way that it was in the past.”

Jackson Custer, 11 was on a trip to EAA with his father and sister. He has an interest in flying and the possibility of heading to Space one day. “The view it’s really cool. It’s just when you’re up in the air, you get that feeling,” said Custer. He does admit that he is afraid of heights, but is working on that.

Tyler Sternweis, 18 is a college student who was visiting EAA with relatives. “Recently, I’ve started to get more into Space, I follow SpaceX and NASA,” said Sternweis. He likes the Space program so much that he got a tattoo on his forearm to prove it. “In August, I will go down to Daytona Beach Florida for Aerospace Engineering,” said Sternweis.