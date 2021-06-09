New Italian restaurant opening in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new destination for Italian cuisine will soon be opening in downtown Green Bay.

Mangiare, a sister restaurant of Republic Chophouse, will open on July 8 and is located at 121 North Adams Street. The location was previously the site of the Candlestick Lounge.

Officials say that Mangiare (pronounced man-JHAH-ree) is slightly different in that it is more family-friendly compared to the fine dining environment of Republic Chophouse.

“Our team is the driving force behind our ability to do for Italian at Mangiare what Republic Chophouse does for steak. Our mission is to offer the best dining experiences north of Chicago regardless of which restaurant is your choice for the evening,” says co-owner Patrick Neph.

The restaurant is reportedly influenced by the Tuscany region of northern Italy and the menu features dishes made with balsamic and oils directly from Italy.

For more information regarding their menu and to book a reservation, visit their website.