GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

New Italian restaurant opening in downtown Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new destination for Italian cuisine will soon be opening in downtown Green Bay.

Mangiare, a sister restaurant of Republic Chophouse, will open on July 8 and is located at 121 North Adams Street. The location was previously the site of the Candlestick Lounge.

Officials say that Mangiare (pronounced man-JHAH-ree) is slightly different in that it is more family-friendly compared to the fine dining environment of Republic Chophouse.

“Our team is the driving force behind our ability to do for Italian at Mangiare what Republic Chophouse does for steak. Our mission is to offer the best dining experiences north of Chicago regardless of which restaurant is your choice for the evening,” says co-owner Patrick Neph. 

The restaurant is reportedly influenced by the Tuscany region of northern Italy and the menu features dishes made with balsamic and oils directly from Italy.

For more information regarding their menu and to book a reservation, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3