New Kenworth truck dealership coming to Fond du Lac, looking to fill 30+ jobs

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – CSM Companies, Inc is building a new Kenworth truck dealership in North Fond du Lac that is set to be complete by February 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take on Thursday, July 29th at noon and construction is scheduled to begin in August. The building will be 24,000 sq. ft., and be located at 460 N Rolling Meadow Drive, North Fond du Lac, Wis., 54937.

“Growing the CSM footprint is important, but only if it means that we can serve our customers better, and this expansion does just that,” said Bill Kozek, CEO of CSM Companies.

The new dealership will join six other Kenworth truck dealerships and make it seven CSM Companies in Wisconsin. The other companies are located in Madison, Green Bay, Menomonie, Milwaukee, Wausau, and La Crosse.

The company is hiring now and looking to fill over 30 jobs when fully staffed. For information on hiring or to apply, contact the HR team at HR@csmtruck.com or call 608-241-5616.

For more information on the new building, visit CSM Companies, Inc.