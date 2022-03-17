ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon officials approved the site plan for a new Kwik Trip that will be located on South Point Road.

During the March 15 Ashwaubenon Site Plan Review Committee’s meeting, they unanimously approved the project. It will be located at 2511 South Point Road.

The parcel is actually owned by the airport, and federal regulations apparently restrict the airport from outright selling the property. Kwik Trip reportedly entered a long-term lease agreement in order to build the store.

In addition to being located across from Austin Straubel, they will be located right next to an entrance to the Oneida Casino.

The car wash will reportedly be attached to the building itself. There will also be an area for future semi-truck parking. The overnight parking was not part of this approval and may be revisited at a future time.

The full meeting can be viewed here, the discussion around the Kwik Trip starts around the 6:25 minute mark. The site plan, along with other items discussed at the meeting, can be viewed here.