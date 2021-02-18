New Leaf Garden Blitz seeks mentors, helping inexperienced gardeners bloom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New Leaf Foods’ Garden Blitz is partnering with Brown County Community Gardens to look for mentors who can help new gardeners bloom with experience.

New Leaf Garden Blitz says the volunteers are important in helping provide community members with the skills and support they need to grow their own food.

The organization says mentors are assigned a new gardener who has received a New Leaf Garden Blitz garden box or rented a plot through the Brown County Community Gardens Program.

The pairs meet five times (virtually or in person, typically at the mentee’s home or community garden, to be decided by each pair) over the course of the season in order to provide guidance and build gardening confidence.

If you decide to be a mentor, you will receive a mentoring guide filled with helpful handouts, tips, and a schedule of topics to cover.

New Leaf Foods says all mentors are required to complete an orientation and a background check to become official volunteers of Brown County.

Mentors may also be asked to attend an event in the spring to meet their mentees.

“This really is a low-commitment, high-impact program. Since the program’s start, it has helped dozens of gardeners gain the confidence to grow their own food,” says Brown County Community Garden Coordinator Margaret Franchino.

The New Leaf Garden Blitz plans to build and install 75 raised bed gardens throughout the community in 2021, specifically focusing on installing gardens for organizations that empower Black and Indigenous communities, as well as people living with disabilities.

Everyone who receives these boxes, as well as new gardeners who rent a community garden plot through the Brown County Community Gardens Program, will be eligible to apply for a mentor.

New Leaf Foods says they support the health and well-being of the people of Greater Green Bay by promoting healthy food access and education and by cooperating throughout Northeast Wisconsin to build a thriving local food system in a clean environment.

Specifically, through their Garden Blitz program, where they work to address healthy food access by gathering volunteers to build and install raised bed gardens throughout the community.

Since 2014, they have installed over 700 gardens in the Green Bay area.

Those interested can sign up for an April orientation session here.