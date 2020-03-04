New legislation gives farmers more protection from weather

(WFRV) – Farmers will soon have more protection when it comes to Mother Nature after Governor Tony Evers signed a bill into law that adjusts the formula for a tax credit so farmers can claim the full credit – even though they receive federal crop insurance.

This relates to claims made for lost harvest due to crop damage or not being able to plant crops because of the weather.

Before the change, the Dairy Business Association says farmers would have to pay more taxes on top of losing their harvest. The change will apply to 2019 tax filings.