New library, COVID-19 vaccine appointments discussed with Appleton Mayor in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 to talk about wide-ranging topics from vaccine rollout to a new Appleton library.

Though the vaccine rollout got off to a bumpy start, Woodford says the recent disruption of supply has caused the Fox Cities Vaccine Clinic to not schedule any new appointments for this week.

According to Woodford, about 6,300 vaccines have been administered through the Fox Cities Vaccine Clinic, and a new tool was added to help see data regarding the clinic. On the clinic’s website, there is a new data page that provides data regarding the vaccine.

Even though there are no new appointments this week, Woodford mentioned the website should be visited for any update regarding appointment availability.

Woodford also discussed where Appleton is in the process of building a new library. Currently, Appleton is in the process of selecting an architect, according to Woodford. After receiving bids from multiple architectural firms, Appleton is reviewing each option and is not yet at the design phase.

“Pretty exciting part of the process and there is going to be a lot of opportunity for community input along the way, some great firms submitted on the project,” says Woodford.

Appleton is one of 40 communities across Wisconsin to join the Be Active Wisconsin Challenge. The challenge encourages physical fitness and activities.

All ages are able to sign up and the cost is $10 and a t-shirt is given to those who sign up, according to Woodford.